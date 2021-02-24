Several Brazoria County communities lifted their boil-water advisories, but repairs at residences will remain an ongoing issue.
Water in Brazoria, Jones Creek, Surfside Beach and Sweeny is now safe to drink, according to city statements.
Water samples from the Choctaw subdivision in Jones Creek were tested and came back clean, resulting in Jones Creek's cancelation, Marshal William Tidwell said in a statement.
Brazoria's water system also was deemed safe after testing Wednesday afternoon, meaning residents can consume and cook with water again without needing to boil it first, according to a city emergency alert.
Sweeny lifted its boil-water advisory Wednesday afternoon as well.
"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided (the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling…,” the city said in a statement.
Many Surfside Beach residents still have serious water issues at their residences, but the village’s water system went off its boil-water advisory shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mayor Gregg Bisso said.
Village officials and staff will continue distributing water at the village’s emergency services barn next to city hall, though.
“We have so much damage out here with broken pipes,” Surfside Beach Alderman Mark Wilson said Wednesday morning. “I’m down here at city hall handing water out to the residents. It was pretty bad — a wide range."
