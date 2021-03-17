ANGLETON — Just midway through the month, March already is the fourth-deadliest for Brazoria County during the pandemic that began a year ago.
Five deaths were announced Tuesday in the county’s daily COVID-19 reporting, bringing the monthly total to 36. The deaths did not occur Tuesday; they are announced when the county received confirmation through death certificates that the person died of COVID-related causes.
The county’s deadliest month just passed in February, during which 59 residents died in 28 days, according to county data. It followed 57 deaths in January and 37 deaths in December.
A Manvel man in his 70s, a Brazoria man in his 80s, a Lake Jackson woman in her 60s and two Sweeny men in their 80s were the latest casualties of the pandemic, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
Officials also added 79 residents to the county’s overall COVID count with Pearland residents representing more than a quarter of the cases with 20 new positives, followed by 12 in Lake Jackson, according to county data.
Seven Clute residents, three from Freeport, two each from Sweeny and West Columbia and single residents from Angleton and Manvel also tested positive.
Fourteen patients were in their 30s, nine residents were their 50s, seven each were residents in their 20s and 60s, four were adolescents and three each were in their 70s, children younger than 10 and older than 80, according to county data.
Sunday’s count included 24 probable cases, 63 recoveries, nine cases from tests administered more than two weeks and one case transferred out of county jurisdiction, according to county data.
County officials have now reported 33,074 with 1,628 remaining active, 30,416 recovered, 357 deaths and 673 probables.
Through Sunday, the last day available, 18.5 percent of Brazoria County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 10.3 percent are fully vaccinated, according to data aggregator Covid Act Now.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
