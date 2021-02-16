LAKE JACKSON — The residents and staff of Elmcroft at Lake Jackson will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine first shot, if they haven’t already, under a program rolled out by the community’s parent company, Eclipse Senior Living.
“Elmcroft is grateful that our communities are some of the first to receive the vaccine,” said Tracy Soileu, executive director of Elmcroft at Lake Jackson, in a statement. “We will continue to do our part to help end this global pandemic and get our communities back to normal.”
The vaccination clinic will take place Thursday at Elmcroft, at 206 Oak Drive S. The community will have three vaccination clinics to ensure everyone at Elmcroft gets their second vaccine dose and to offer flexibility to those with scheduling conflicts.
More information on the process can be found at eclipseseniorliving.com/covidresponse.
Reports of positive COVID-19 cases continued the general decline since a peak earlier in January. There were 67 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with 304 recoveries and nine probable. None of the 67 cases came from tests that are older than two weeks.
Eighteen of the cases came from Pearland, with nine from Angleton, six each in Lake Jackson and Manvel, five in Alvin, three each in Brazoria, Clute and Freeport, two each in Damon and West Columbia, and one in Danbury.
People in their 30s and 40s led age groups in positive COVID results with 12 each, followed by eight each among people aged 10-19 years and those in their 60s, six among people in their 20s, five among children aged nine years and younger, four among people in their 50s and three among people in their 70s.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.