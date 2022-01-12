Lake Jackson police investigators search the ground of a construction site for evidence after a man is believed to have shot himself while being pursued by officers Wednesday off West Plantation Drive.
JEREMY HILL/The Facts
Lake Jackson Police cordoned off a large area stretching from the back parking lot of Buc-ees on West Plantation to the Plantation Park Apartments after a reported shooting Wednesday.
JEREMY HILL/The Facts
Lake Jackson police process the scene Wednesday near the back lot of Buc-ees on West Plantation Drive.
JEREMY HILL/The Facts
Lake Jackson police process the scene where a man reportedly took his own life while being pursued by officersWednesday off West Plantation Drive.
JEREMY HILL/The Facts
Lake Jackson police and EMS respond to a call Wednesday on West Plantation Drive.
LAKE JACKSON — A Lake Jackson man who ran from police when they came to check on his welfare killed himself during the pursuit, authorities said.
Police were called about 11:15 a.m. to the 500 block of Highway 332 East, where a man was believed to be suicidal, a Lake Jackson police new release states.
“Police Department responded to a call of a welfare concern for a possible armed, suicidal man,” the release from Lake Jackson police Lt. Roy Welch states. “Officers located the subject, who began to evade on foot.”
The man had a handgun, which he fired once at officers before turning it on himself, according to the release.
“He suffered a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” Welch said.
Lake Jackson EMS to him to the St. Luke's Health-Brazosport hospital emergency room, where he died, according to the release.
“No officers discharged their weapons and this incident remains under investigation,” Welch said.
No names or other details are being released, he said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
