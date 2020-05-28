ANGLETON — Eight people younger than 60 years old were reported positive with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including two younger than 10.
A common link between Wednesday’s cases is unclear, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said, emphasizing people of all ages are still getting infected.
“Honestly, I have not heard of any common, clear link that would be a common catalyst for the virus,” Sebesta said. “I really, I really don’t know, as it is something that can affect anyone of any age.”
Five out of eight cases announced Wednesday were from Alvin, where case numbers are quickly increasing, Sebesta said. They include two girls from 10 to 19, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 30s and a boy younger than 10, according to county data.
“We seem to have more cases in Alvin right now, when, you know, Pearland has been our hotspot,” Sebesta said. “Pearland has settled down a little bit and we seem to have picked up in Alvin, and I don’t know why.”
A Manvel girl younger than 10 also tested positive for COVID-19, the county reported, as did Pearland men in their 30s and 50s.
Patients as young as 11 months old tested positive for the virus several weeks ago, Sebesta said, and some tested positive who were well into their 90s.
“We’ve gone full spectrum,” Sebesta said.
None of the cases reported Wednesday were linked to any Brazoria County long-term care facilities, “which is a good thing, at least,” Sebesta said.
Two residents of Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who previously tested positive for COVID-19 tested negative as of Wednesday, the center’s administrator Cecil Barcelo said by email.
“Consequently, our facility is currently COVID-19 free,” Barcelo said.
Brazoria County has five probable cases, 454 recoveries, and 12 fatalities. As of Wednesday, there are 390 confirmed active cases and 861 total cases from the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Sea Center Texas reopens with VISITOR limitations
Visitors are welcome again at Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson, but only by reservation, Volunteer Coordinator Arlyne Martinez said.
The facility is operating at 25 percent capacity, so no more than 75 people can be inside at one time. Walk-ins are welcome as long as that capacity has not been reached, Martinez said.
“To kind of make sure there’s enough room for all the visitors to kind of space themselves out,” she said. “It just depends on the size of the groups or the size of the families.”
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 45-minute time slots can be reserved on the hour. Sea Center staff members are cleaning the facility throughout the day and during those 15-minute turnover times, she said.
The gift shop is closed, there are no tours and no fishing, Martinez said. The touch tank is open for viewing, but not for touching, she said. Volunteers who normally provide those functions are not able to return to the facility at this time, she said.
“It’s basically the aquariums and wetlands that are open for self-guided viewing,” Martinez said. “There’s people that are happy we’re open, so they’re glad to come see the fish.”
Reservations can be made by calling 979-292-0100, Ext. 221, or by emailing seacenter@tpwd.texas.gov.
Dream STEM camp called off this year
Greater Mount Zion’s Dream Camp will not happen this year after organizers decided it’s too big of a risk, Pastor Roland Hendricks said.
Although Gov. Greg Abbott announced children’s summer camps are allowed to happen, organizers do not have time to plan to execute a safe camp for all the children and volunteers, he said. The STEM-based educational camp drew in 650 students last year, Hendricks said.
The church is still planning community events, including a professional athlete forum, Hendricks said. They did this in December for high school athletes and plan to do it again during football season, if it is done virtually, he said.
The church is continuing its food distribution program on the second and fourth Thursday each month, Hendricks said.
