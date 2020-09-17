Despite county offices having backlogged lab results resulted in delayed reports, Community Health Network spokeswoman Penny Pabst said they have an abundance of tests that provide quick results.
“Our numbers remain relatively low,” Pabst said of people seeking testing. “There is an issue with some of the statewide reporting systems. It has nothing to do with our testing. We still get our data back 24 to 48 hours.”
Over the past week, the organization has reported 19 positives out of 142 viral tests and six confirmed tests out of 16 antibody tests, Pabst said.
Pabst attributes the smaller numbers to people getting used to the new normals.
“We are promoting our tests,” Pabst said. “We think there is a fatigue on our residents and people still need to remember that it’s out there.”
Pabst added the network will continue to do weekly testing Mondays and Wednesdays at the Angleton Fairgrounds and will increase upon demand.
“COVID is still out there and we will be here,” she said.
Of Wednesday’s reported 68 residents announced as positive for COVID-19 only 27 were tested within the last two weeks, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Brazoria County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch declined to comment when asked about the backlogging issues.
Pearland had the highest number of new cases Wednesday with 21 residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus, followed by Alvin with 14, according to county data.
Six new cases were reported in Angleton, Clute and Manvel, four were reported for Lake Jackson, and three were reported in Iowa Colony and Richwood. Freeport, Sweeny, Brookside Village, Liverpool and Oyster Creek each added one new case to their respective tallies.
The greatest number of new cases was reported among people in their 20s (18), closely followed by people in their 30s (13) and people in their 40s (10). There were seven new cases among adolescents, followed by six among people in their 50s and 60s. Four new cases were reported for children younger than 10 and three new cases were reported among people who were older than 80. One person in their 70s was also reported to test positive.
Sebesta added that five residents and one employee from Alvin’s Laurel Court nursing home also tested positive.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
County officials also reported 87 residents recovered and one case was transferred out of county jurisdiction.
Altogether, Brazoria County has seen 9,893 cases of COVID-19 since the middle of March. Of those, 2,104 are active while the majority, 7,700 people, have recovered. Four cases are considered probable, meaning that those people are showing symptoms and are linked to others who have received positive tests. There have been 85 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Words of Life Ministries host COVID testing
Free coronavirus testing will come to the Words of Life Ministries in Freeport at 1402 N. Ave. I on Saturday.
The testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, church secretary Janedra Ward said.
For more information, call Rev. Samuel Nelson at 979-418-3255 or Michael Nelson at 979-201-6995, Ward said.
