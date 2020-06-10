Two nursing home residents — one in Clute’s Creekside Village and one in Pearland’s Windsong Care Center — are Brazoria County’s 10th and 11th victims of COVID-19, officials reported Tuesday.
It is the first coronavirus death linked to the Clute assisted-living facility and third connected to Windsong.
Of the 164 residents actively dealing with COVID-19, 12 are under hospital care, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. These numbers do not include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, who were removed from the county’s tracking dashboard Monday.
With the intention to not “overwhelm the health system,” Sebesta was pleased with the number of hospitalizations.
“It’s great thing to have it so low,” he said.
The judge added that 121 of the 770 residents to test positive have spent time in a hospital, varying in seriousness and duration, Sebesta said.
Galveston County, in comparison, has 25 of 495 sick residents who are hospitalized from COVID-19, according to Galveston County data. This equals about 5 percent of active, confirmed Galveston County patients hospitalized, compared to about 7.3 percent in Brazoria County.
Galveston County also had 72 residents who were under hospital care who have since recovered.
Pearland accounting for half of 12 new cases reported Tuesday.
Four women — two in their 30s, one in her 40s and another in her 70s — were reported as positive Tuesday.
A girl younger than 10 and a man in his 40s were listed as probable. It is unknown if they are connected, Sebesta said.
Angleton and Danbury women in their 30s, Angleton and Freeport men in their 20s and an Iowa Colony man in his 40s are new confirmed cases, and Lake Jackson woman in her 20s is listed as probably, according to county data.
Brazoria County has 14 residents recorded as probable cases.
The county also reported 16 people recovered, bringing recoveries to 581 residents.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
