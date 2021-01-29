ANGLETON — The COVID-19 vaccine doses are here and ready to go for 400 people who registered with Community Health Network for its latest drive-thru mass vaccination, which is set to begin and end Saturday morning at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds.
“We’ll have four or five lanes — it’s all drive-thru,” said Penny Pabst, chief administrative officer for the Community Health Network. “Everybody has already filled out their consent, and they will wait 15 minutes after the vaccination just to make sure there are no allergic reactions. We are prepared — we’ll have EMS there in case there’s any bad reactions. Our chief medical officer will be there as well.”
The vaccine doses administered Saturday will be the first doses for these 400 people — immunization is scheduled to go from 8 to 11 a.m.
Community Health Network is pushing event and registration notices through its social media accounts, Pabst said, along with setting up an registration system through its website.
“It’s very easy,” Pabst said. “We worked really hard to make this a streamlined process. Or, if they have to come in — (if) they don’t have a smartphone, they can come in and register, but we’re trying to make it so that it’s something they can do from their own home.”
People who are eligible to get the vaccine should regularly monitor those social media accounts and the website, because of the significant demand and limited vaccine supply, to make sure they can book an appointment as they come open.
Brazoria County reported 246 new COVID cases Friday, along with 96 recoveries and 73 probable cases. Seven of the 246 new cases are from tests that are more than two weeks old.
Included in the new case count are six residents and one employee at Sweeny House nursing home and two residents of The Colonnades at Reflection Bay in Pearland.
Of county municipalities, Pearland had the most new cases with 85, followed by Manvel, which had 26. There were 13 cases in Alvin, nine in Angleton, seven each in Clute and Iowa Colony, six in Sweeny, five in Lake Jackson, four in Freeport, three in West Columbia, two in Richwood and one in Liverpool.
People in their 30s led the case count among age groups with 32, followed by those aged 10-19 (30), people in their 40s, (26), people in their 50s (25) and those in their 20s (24). The numbers drop off from there, as there were 12 cases among people in their 60s, nine among people in their 70s, 8 for children aged 9 years and younger, and seven cases among people 80 years and older.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
