JONES CREEK — A house fire left three adults and three children with needs for clothing and personal hygiene products.
Messages left for the Jones Creek Marshal’s Office and the Jones Creek Volunteer Fire Department were not returned Sunday. However, the marshal’s office released a statement Sunday morning that said the office worked with a relative of the family affected to set a time and place for donations.
“It’s in tragedies like this that we are reminded exactly what Jones Creek tough means,” the marshal’s office stated. “Our residents never disappoint — when a call for help goes out, y’all come through."
Khristin New with the Jones Creek Marshal’s Office is coordinating the effort. Also assisting is The Crisis Center, a Matagorda County-based domestic violence and sexual assault center with a children’s advocacy center.
“We also have a resale shop that we utilize to provide clothing, basic household items, blankets, etc., to families in situations like this one,” said Kelli Wright Nelson, executive director of The Crisis Center.
The center is working with New to provide basic necessities and gift cards to the family so they can purchase what they need.
“Sometimes families get overwhelmed with clothing donations and they have limited-to-no storage for all the items donated, so I would suggest (people interested in helping donate) gift cards,” Nelson said.
People who wish to drop off items can do so from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the fire station at 220 Peach Point Road in Jones Creek.
For women’s cuts and sizing, shirts are needed in sizes small, medium, large and extra large. Pants sizes requested are sizes 3, 4, 5 and 14. Bras needed are in sizes 34B and 36C, with underwear sizes in small and medium. Shoe sizes requested are 5½ or 6. Jackets are needed in medium, large and extra large.
For girls’ cuts and sizing, shirts are needed in size small, pants in sizes 0 to 3, shoes in size 4 and a jacket in small.
Men’s clothing needs are for extra-large shirts, pants in size 36, shoes and socks in size 9 and large-size boxers.
Clothing requests for boys’ cuts and sizing are for extra-large shirts, large-size sweatpants, shoes in size 7 and a jacket in extra large.
Shoes are also needed in children's size 2½ and 3.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.