Brazoria County reported nine new COVID-19 cases spread throughout cities and prison units Tuesday, with four in Pearland.
Two men in their 40s and 50s, a teenage boy and a woman in her 40s were the Pearland residents reported to have tested positive Tuesday.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice had two prisoners test positive — a Terrell Unit inmate in his 60s and a Clemens Unit inmate in his 20s, according to county data.
Other residents to have tested positive for the virus include a Richwood man in his 30s, a Manvel man in his 70s and an Alvin woman in her 70s.
Seven people were deemed recovered from the virus, according to county officials.
The county is at 795 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 383 remaining active and 395 recovered. Six people are considered probable cases and 11 have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
