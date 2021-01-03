ANGLETON — The number of recoveries from the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases far outpaced new cases announced Saturday in Brazoria County.
The county added 161 new cases were added to its count while 255 were considered recovered from the disease, Saturday’s countywide report shared by spokeswoman Sharon Trower states. The numbers reflect a two-day update as the county did not provide updated figures on New Year's Day.
Many hoped the coronavirus would have been further behind us than it is now at this point, said Lake Jackson Mayor Gerald Roznovsky, who also serves on the Community Health Network board. The arrival of vaccines that could prevent the mass spread of the virus has been welcome news.
“We are seeing some of the worst numbers in terms of hospitalization across our area and other parts of Texas,” Roznovsky said. “We hope that a large number of people are looking forward to taking the vaccine.”
National surveys earlier in the year expressed only about 35 percent of Americans would be interested in taking the vaccine, Roznovsky said.
“Just talking with people, I know that number is now a lot higher than before. It’s our fastest way to get through this virus,” he said. “I would encourage the community to take the vaccine as soon as it’s available to them. Don’t wait. We’re going to do everything that we can to make the vaccine available to everyone.”
The two deaths reported Saturday brought the county’s virus-related fatalities to 209, according to the dashboard. A woman in her 80s from Lake Jackson and a man in his 70s from Alvin died as a result of contracting COVID-19.
In almost 10 months since the county saw its first COVID infection, it has reported 20,543 cases, of which 3,680 remain active. Current counts also show 15,753 people have recovered and 901 cases are probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Two cases transferred out of the county’s jurisdiction and one of the 161 new cases is from a test administered over two weeks ago, the report also said.
Among the new cases of COVID-19 reported by county officials Saturday, Pearland had the most (41) followed by Alvin (23). Manvel saw 17 new cases, followed by Angleton (16) and Lake Jackson (13), West Columbia (eight), Freeport (seven) and Brazoria (four). Clute, Sweeny and Bonney had three each. Danbury had two, and Iowa Colony, Richwood, Liverpool, Jones Creek, Oyster Creek, Holiday Lakes and Hillcrest Village each had one new case.
People in their 30s and 40s accounted for the most new cases with 28 each, according to the county dashboard. Those in their 20s had 23 new cases, adolescents and people in their 50s each had 17, people in their 60s had 13, nine were reported among those in their 70s and six cases each were reported among those under the age of 10 and over 80 years old.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Good morning. I am interested to find out where and when seniors (those who aren't living in nursing homes) can get the COVID vaccine in our part of the county. Thank you.
