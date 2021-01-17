ANGLETON — Brazoria County is averaging 255.57 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last week — a more than 15 percent drop from the previous seven days.
The numbers between Jan. 10 and Saturday trend downward from the period between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9, when Brazoria County averaged 301.29 cases each day, according to county data.
Pearland led Saturday’s report of 192 cases with 55 residents testing positive, followed by 31 from Alvin, 17 from Manvel, 14 from Lake Jackson and 12 from Angleton. Seven each from Freeport and Clute, six from Iowa Colony, four from West Columbia, three from Brazoria, two from Richwood, one each from Sweeny and Danbury also came back with a positive diagnosis.
Residents in their 20s and 40s were the most affected among age groups accounting for 31 cases each, followed by 29 adolescents, 28 in their 30s, 20 in their 50s and 12 in their 60s. Five children younger than 10, three in their 70s and one resident older than 80 also reported positive.
Of Saturday’s new cases, four were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and 32 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
County officials also reported 195 residents recovered.
With the addition of Saturday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 24,248 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 4,574 are active and 1,187 are probable. There have been 18,447 recoveries and 232 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
