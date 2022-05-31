ANGLETON — Residents have been told to shelter in place while the Angleton Police Department, fire department and CenterPoint work on a gas leak.

Contractors in Angleton have hit a gas line causing a leak at about 10:50 a.m at the 400 block of South Erskine Street, Angleton Police Sgt. Ernesto DeLosSantos said.

The streets are closed from West Plume Street to West Munson Street, he said.

“It’s a four-block area that’s affected by the gas leak,” he said. “Contractor workers caused another gas leak in the city. Its exact location is unknown, but it’s close to West Murray Street.”

CenterPoint has been notified, he said.

“We are urging residents to shelter in place and to avoid the area,” DeLosSantos said. “Hopefully this will get resolved quickly.”

Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.