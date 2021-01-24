ANGLETON — While the last two days saw COVID-19 new case reports of nearly 300 and above, the count dropped back down Saturday to numbers more closely aligned with those seen in the middle of the week.
Brazoria County officials announced 169 new cases of COVID-19, including 53 probable cases and 16 cases that came from test samples taken more than two weeks ago.
Officials also announced the deaths of two more people: a Pearland woman in her 70s and an Alvin man in his 70s.
One new case was linked to a resident of the Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation facility in Pearland, Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
No cases were linked to the county jail, Trower said in her email.
Of Saturday’s confirmed cases, the largest number was in Pearland (50). Cases were also reported in Angleton (14), Manvel (13), Lake Jackson (eight), Sweeny (seven), Alvin, Freeport and Iowa Colony (four each), Brazoria and West Columbia (three each), Clute and Richwood (two each), and Jones Creek and Oyster Creek (one each).
Twenty cases were reported among those in their 30s; 18 were reported among adolescents; 17 were reported among those in their 40s; 16 were reported among those in their 20s and in their 50s; 12 were reported among those in their 60s; seven were reported among children; six were reported among those in their 80s; and four were reported among those in their 70s.
In total, 25,882 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Brazoria County since March 14. Of those, 4,438 are active and 1,418 are probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
There have been 19,778 recoveries and 248 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
