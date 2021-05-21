AUSTIN — With time dwindling on the legislative session, the Texas House is breaking until Sunday, in an attempt to send the Senate a clear message: Pass our priority bills or see your own legislation die slowly in our chamber.
House lawmakers expressed frustration Thursday that some of their priority bills had not moved in the upper chamber, including a package of health care and criminal justice reform bills pushed by House Speaker Dade Phelan.
“If the Senate wants to kill or sit on important bills sent over by the House, they can expect the same in return. Starting today,” state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, tweeted Thursday morning. “As a wise House colleague once said, ‘The Senate can respect us. Or expect us.’”
The House is approaching tight deadlines, starting Sunday, for moving forward Senate bills. But in a surprise move, the House recessed Thursday despite having already set its calendar for both today and Saturday. Bills that were scheduled for those days will be picked up when the House reconvenes Sunday afternoon, but by recessing early with less than two weeks left in the session, House lawmakers have placed many of the Senate’s remaining bills in danger of not passing.
The deadline to set Senate bills on the House daily calendar is 10 p.m. Sunday. All Senate bills, except those on what’s known as the “local and consent calendar” — reserved for bills that aren’t expected to generate debate — must receive initial approval from the House by the end of Tuesday.
Several Senate priority bills still need the House’s approval, including the upper chamber’s push to ban local governments from using tax dollars for lobbyists, a bill that would restrict transgender student-athletes to playing on school sports teams based on their biological sex instead of their gender identity, and one that would require pro sports teams with contracts with the state government to play the national anthem before a game.
Leach is the author of House Bill 1340, which was included in Phelan’s criminal justice reform package and easily passed the House. The bill, which would restrict when people who don’t kill anyone can get the death penalty because of their involvement in a crime, did not get a hearing in the Senate Criminal Jurisprudence Committee’s last scheduled meeting Thursday, essentially tanking the legislation.
On the House floor Thursday, Leach also mentioned House Bill 275 by Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, which would revise the state’s “junk science” law to allow courts to overturn a sentence. It failed to pass in the Senate Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday. It had passed the House 144-1.
Moody, who serves as speaker pro tem and is a Phelan ally, and Leach both made the motion to recess until Sunday. The two are co-chairs of the House Criminal Justice Reform Caucus.
Phelan declined to comment. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Senate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, who leads the Senate Criminal Jurisprudence Committee, said in a statement the Senate is working hard to pass House bills and her committee would meet again after the chamber adjourns Thursday.
