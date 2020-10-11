Brazoria County reported 10 new coronavirus cases Sunday, continuing the trend of significantly lower new infections to start the week.
Four cases were reported Oct. 4 and a dozen Sept. 27, in both instances the lowest daily report of the week, according to county-provided data.
Sunday’s cases included no recoveries, a statement from Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said. That also is the norm the county works with a limited staffing each Sunday.
“There are no deaths, no nursing home cases and no Brazoria County jail cases reported today,” she also said.
The number of those taking coronavirus tests with Sweeny Community Hospital has gone down, Director of Marketing and Public Affairs Tracie Copeland said. Those coming for more routine testing has increased, she said.
"The testing has definitely been doing down the last few weeks," Copeland said. "Now, for ancillary, the number has gone up. That's, for instance, if you get lab work, etc."
"People are coming back to the hospital for 'maintenance," Copeland said.
Inpatient coronavirus testing has also remained low over the past few weeks, UTMB Angleton Hospital Administrator Beth Reimschissel said.
"Our COVID test positive rate has also remained under 5 percent," Reimschissel said.
Sweeny hospital recently hosted four flu shot clinics, providing free flu shots in four difference cities.
"We actually acquired more flu shots this year than ever before, as we thought we had plenty, but at three of the events, we ran out, and we nearly ran out at one of them," Copeland said.
There is never a better time to keep your immunity high, she said.
"So that is something good to do for your health, to get a flu shot," Copeland said.
Copeland and her team are working together to schedule the next health event for the hospital, she said.
"We will be doing one more flu clinic," Copeland said. "We're not sure where it will be held, as we still have to look at everything and decide where people need it the most."
Of Sunday’s cases, five came from Alvin, three from Pearland and one each from Lake Jackson and Clute.
Those in their 50s were found to be affected the most Sunday, at four new cases. There were three people affected in their 40s, and one person each in their 20s, 60s and adolescents, county data shows.
Coronavirus cases in the county now amount to 10,771 cases. There are 656 confirmed active cases. With no new recoveries, probable cases or deaths added Sunday, 9,957 people have recovered, 14 cases are probable and 144 people have died.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
