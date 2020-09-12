ANGLETON — Backlogging at three separate labs likely resulted in the county announcement of an additional 111 residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus — the fourth straight in triple-digit case counts, county officials said.
Brazoria County officials also reported six additional residents dead from COVID-19 related causes Saturday.
The latest victims were a Pearland woman 100 or older, two Angleton women in their 80s and 90s, an Angleton man in his 60s, a Lake Jackson woman in her 80s and a Richwood man in his 70s.
County Spokesperson Sharon Trower noted the health department received backlogged cases throughout the week. The delays in case reporting had a possible impact on the week's spike, Trower said.
“These are over several months for today’s cases,” Trower said. “A lot of these should be moved over to recovered soon if they have.”
Trower added health department officials report positive results 24 hours of receiving them and are actively contacting the backlogged patients about their statuses.
The four-day stretch with more than 100 cases is the longest the county has endured since Aug. 11 through Aug. 14, according to county data.
Pearland accounted for nearly half of Saturday’s count, with 55 patients residing there. Alvin and Angleton followed with 12 cases each.
Nine were from Manvel, five from West Columbia, four from Lake Jackson, three from Iowa Colony and Brazoria, two from Freeport and Jones Creek and Clute, Richwood, Brookside Village and Bonney had one new case each.
A resident and an employee from Angleton's Country Village Care, a resident from Alvin's Laurel Court skilled nursing facility and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee were amongst those reported to test positive, Trower said.
Residents in their 30s were most affected, totaling 26 of Saturday’s report. People in their 20s followed with 25, residents in their 40s with 19 new cases, 13 adolescents and 11 in their 50s.
Eight people to test positive were in their 60s, six were younger than 10 and three were in their 70s, the dashboard shows.
Officials also reported 132 residents recovered from the virus and four more were transferred out of county jurisdiction, Trower said.
Of the 9,610 total cases, 2,092 remain active and 7,417 are considered recovered, while 84 people have died and 19 cases are considered probable.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
