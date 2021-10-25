Sorry, an error occurred.
Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert.
Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day.
Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 25, 2021 @ 4:42 pm
LAKE JACKSON — Madge Griffith Elementary School students have been evacuated from the campus because of a gas leak this afternoon.
Students and staff are at the Dow Academic center across the street at Brazosport College, Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. Parents can pick students up there.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the leak.
Your entry has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.