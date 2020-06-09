A Surfside Beach resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is among 22 new cases Brazoria County announced Monday.
It is unclear whether this case could lead to any significant spread, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. Though Surfside beaches have been crowded, he does not know whether the resident is a beachgoer, Sebesta said.
“That is something our epidemiologists … seeing who they come in contact with, we’ll see if that throws any red flags up,” he said.
The man in his 70s is the first Surfside Beach resident announced to have tested positive for COVID-19.
“As I’ve always said, no community is immune,” Sebesta said.
Pearland had 10 new cases announced Monday, which is more than any other city in the county, according to county data. This is likely due to population density and many Pearland residents working in Harris County, Sebesta said.
It would be a stretch to connect any Pearland cases to recent gatherings and demonstrations in Houston, he said.
Now that Brazoria County is not reporting Texas Department of Criminal Justice cases, Pearland has had the majority of Brazoria County’s infections with 410 out of 758, according to the data.
The Pearland residents include two women and a man in their 20s, two men and a woman in their 30s, a man and a woman in their 40s and two women in their 50s, the data shows.
There are four new cases in Clute, and three of them are probable, indicating they may be within the same household, Sebesta said. These include a confirmed woman in her 30s and a probable man in his 30s and two children younger than 10.
Alvin had three new cases announced, including a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 20s and a girl younger than 10.
Other cases include a Brookside Village woman in her 20s, a Manvel man and woman in their 20s — of which the man is a probable case — and an Angleton man in his 30s, the data shows.
None of these cases were linked to nursing homes or prisons, Sebesta said.
The county also reported 13 recoveries, bringing the number of people recovered to 565. There are 173 active cases, 11 probable cases and 9 people with COVID-19 who have died, according to Brazoria County data.
With 16 new cases Wednesday, 23 Friday and 22 Monday, Sebesta said this could be remnants of a “Memorial Day spike.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
COVID testing AVAILABLE TODAY IN Freeport
Texas Health and Human Services is providing free COVID-19 testing to any symptomatic residents, a news release states.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, a mobile testing site will be available at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd.
Testing is by appointment only. Patients must prescreen by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
