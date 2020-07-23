Brazoria County reported 100 new cases Wednesday alongside its highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus, as well as one death, according to county data.
“The high-point of the day is that we had 114 recoveries,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “That is the best portion of our day’s count, being a really good thing.”
The triple-digit recoveries come about two weeks down the road from when the county began reporting triple-digit numbers of new cases, he said.
“We’ll just see how that turns out over the next week or so,” Sebesta said.
A man in his 70s from Lake Jackson died Wednesday, he said. The county’s death toll of people with COVID-19 is up to 31, according to the data.
“I do not know if he was from a neighboring retirement home,” Sebesta said.
Four Creekside Alzheimer’s Special Care Center residents and two TDCJ employees tested positive for the virus, Sebesta said.
Only TDCJ employees who are Brazoria County residents are included in this count, he said.
“We would not be reporting them otherwise,” Sebesta said. “A lot of the employees live in neighboring counties, but we would only report the employees living in Brazoria County, and you would have to go to the TDCJ dashboard to see who would have tested positive from other areas.”
Woodlake Nursing & Rehabilitation in Clute has had two employees test positive and has reported everything to the county, but county officials are waiting to receive the “substantiating documentation” directly from testing labs before reporting those cases, Sebesta said.
“The last thing we want to do is have someone call in and go, ‘Hey, we’re at whatever nursing home, we’ve got 27 positives’ … and then we report that, and the next day, ‘Oh, we’re sorry, we only have 7,’” Sebesta said.
“The worst thing in the world we can do is have people just calling in and saying, ‘Hey I’m positive’ or ‘We have this’ without the substantiating documentation,” he said.
If the county receives the lab reports of new cases before their daily cutoff time, those cases are reported that same day, he said.
“If it’s after 2 or 3 p.m., it goes on the following day,” he said.
It can take a few days, up to a couple of weeks, before the county receives lab results, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in an email.
“The county has no way to know when an individual is notified by their physician or testing facility of their test results,” Trower said in her email.
Sebesta doesn’t see the lab reports himself, but each case the county reports is tied to the name of a person, their birthdate and where they were tested, and the lab report sent over by that testing site, he said.
“We don’t just keep tick marks on a wall,” he said.
Lake Jackson had the most new infections reported Wednesday with 20 new cases, including an adolescent girl, two boys under the age of 19, nine women in the age range of 20 and 69, two boys under the age of 19 and eight men in the age range of 20 and 79. One of the cases is probable, according to county data, which means they are symptomatic and connected to someone who has tested positive, such as sharing a household.
Pearland followed with 18 cases, including 12 women in their 20s to older than 80 years old, and six men in their 40s to older than 80 years old, according to county data.
The cities with the highest numbers of cases are “rotating around,” Sebesta said.
“We had Angleton high for a bit, initially, Pearland, as they have probably 130,000 to 140,000 in population,” Sebesta said. “But it looks like Lake Jackson is a little bit up today, but that is down from last week, when we were at 190, so hopefully cases continue to go down.”
The county reported 14 new cases each from Alvin and Angleton.
Clute had nine new cases. Seven new cases are in Freeport and four are in Brazoria.
Churchill and Brazoria have the same zip code, so there haven’t been any COVID-19 cases reported for that area specifically, Sebesta said.
“That’s lumped into Brazoria,” Sebesta said.
Three each were reported in Manvel and West Columbia, and two each in Iowa Colony and Liverpool, according to county data.
Bonney, Danbury, Oyster Creek, Sweeny, each had one new case reported Wednesday.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
All cases reported by the county Wednesday are confirmed positive. There are no new probable cases.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
