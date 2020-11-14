ANGLETON — Nearly a third of the new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday afternoon came from tests administered more than two weeks ago, officials said.
Brazoria County officials reported 43 new cases of the virus, of which 12, or about 28 percent, came from old test samples, Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said via email.
Eight was the greatest number of new cases and was reported among Angleton residents, according to the county dashboard. Five cases were reported for residents of Pearland and of Alvin, followed by three cases each among residents of Freeport, Manvel and Brazoria. One new case of COVID-19 was reported in each Lake Jackson, Clute, Danbury, West Columbia, Richwood, Sweeny, Damon, Holiday Lakes and Oyster Creek.
No new cases were reported among people in their 80s, but every other age group saw two or more new cases, according to the dashboard. The greatest number was again eight, reported each among people in their 20s and in their 30s, followed by five cases among people in their 50s, four each among people in their 40s and in adolescents, three among people in their 70s, and two each among people in their 60s and in children.
Seven probable cases were included in Saturday’s report, Trower said in her email. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the virus. The Department of State Health Services recently made changes to the definition of a probable case to include antigen tests that provide “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection without regard to symptoms or close contact with another case.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
None of the cases were linked to local nursing home facilities or the county jail, she said. Saturday’s report included 41 recoveries.
This brings the total number of reported cases in Brazoria County to 12,501 with 990 confirmed and active. There are another 143 probable cases, 11,209 people who have recovered and 159 people who have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.