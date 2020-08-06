Brazoria County reported 128 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, its highest number this month.
The number of recoveries Thursday — 89 — is also the highest this month, according to county data.
“The best thing was we had a solid number of recoveries today and no deaths to report,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Two cases were tied to local nursing homes, Sebesta said. One was a resident of Creekside Village Healthcare in Clute and another is a resident of Cypresswood Care Center in Angleton, he said.
Among the 128 people announced to test positive is a Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee and one is a county jail inmate, Sebesta said.
Pearland again had the highest number of new cases Thursday with 26, just ahead of Freeport's 22, according to county data. Lake Jackson had 17 cases.
Angleton had 13 new cases, Alvin had 12 and Clute had nine, the data shows.
Other communities with new cases include four each in Manvel and Brazoria, three each in Richwood, Holiday Lakes and West Columbia, two in Iowa Colony, Liverpool and Damon and one in Bonney, Bailey’s Prairie and Sweeny.
Twenty-somethings made up almost of a quarter of the people newly announced to test positive with 29 people in that age range, the data shows. People in their 40s had the second-most with 25, then people in their 50s with 19. People in their 30s and people aged 10 to 19 both had 14 newly announced cases in their age range.
There were also 13 people in their 60s, seven in their 70s, four younger than 10 and two 80 or older.
Of the new cases, 66 were in females and 62 were in males.
One of the new cases, a Pearland boy younger than 10 was announced to have a probable case. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
The county now has 6,227 cases of the novel coronavirus with 3,198 remaining active. There have been 2,954 people to recover, 53 to die and 22 probable cases, the data shows.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
