ANGLETON — After a low case count Friday, which county officials attributed to communication limitations linked to the recent power outages, officials reported 300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The vast majority of those, 274, are from tests administered more than two weeks ago, Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower shared via email.
The largest number of cases among municipalities was 76 in Alvin, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. New cases were also reported in Angleton (55); Lake Jackson (51); Clute (26); Pearland (25); Freeport (10); West Columbia (nine); Manvel (eight); Liverpool (six); Richwood (five); Brazoria, Iowa Colony and Sweeny (four each); Oyster Creek and Sandy Point (three each); Bonney, Danbury, Hillcrest Village and Jones Creek (two each); and Damon, Holiday Lakes and Surfside (one each).
Multiple new cases were reported for each age group included on the dashboard: four cases among those in their 80s; 18 among those in their 70s; 31 among those in their 60s; 32 among those in their 20s; 34 among those in their 50s; 40 among those in their 40s and among children; 41 among those in their 30s; and 60 among adolescents.
Officials also reported no deaths, no probable cases or cases that transferred out of county jurisdiction, and 130 recoveries.
With the latest information, Brazoria County has seen 30,230 reported cases of COVID-19 reported since March 14. Of those, 2,553 remain active and 1,138 are considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
There have been 26,236 recoveries and 303 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
