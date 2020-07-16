An Alvin woman in her 40s and an Iowa Colony man in his 60s with COVID-19 were announced Thursday to have died of complications from their infections, bringing the county death toll to 26 people since the pandemic began, according to county data.
Thursday’s deaths were the eighth and ninth this month, accounting for more of a third of the total since the first cases were reported March 14. From the 3,672 cases in the county, the 26 fatalities equal a 0.7 percent local death rate.
Out of the 184 new coronavirus cases, the northern part of the county was the hardest hit again Thursday. Pearland had 37 new cases and Alvin had 31, according to county data.
In Alvin’s Country Care Cottage, an employee tested positive, which is the nursing home’s first reported case, County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower.
Angleton had 26 new infections announced Thursday and Lake Jackson had 16.
Freeport had men in their 60s and 40s, two teenage boys and one girl, two women in their 60s, and women in the 20s, 70s and 40s.
Manvel, Iowa Colony Sweeny had eight cases each. Brazoria had three new cases — a woman older than 80, a woman in her 20s and a boy younger than 20.
Other residents included a Bailey’s Prairie woman in her 40s, Brookside Village men in their 30s and 60s, a Brookside Village girl younger than 10, a Damon boy younger than 10, a Danbury man and woman in their 40s and older than 80, a Danbury woman in her 60s, Holiday Lakes men in their 40s and 20s, a Holiday Lakes teenage girl, a Holiday Lakes boy younger than 10, a Jones Creek man in his 40s a Jones Creek woman in her 50s, a Liverpool teenage girl, a Liverpool man in his 40s, a Richwood woman in her 20s, a Rosharon woman in her 40s, a West Columbia man in his 40s, and West Columbia women in their 50s, 40s and 30s.
Five of the 184 people announced Thursday were hospitalized, Trower said.
One case was a Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee at an unknown unit, Trower said. There were eight probable positives announced.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
County officials also reported 32 recoveries, bringing the number of recovered residents to 1,558.
Brazoria County now has 2,062 residents with an active case of the novel coronavirus and 26 probable out of 3,622 reported cases, according to county data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
