Hospital administrators continue to be optimistic about the lower daily case numbers that the county has been seeing, and are prepared to continue administering care.
“The numbers have dropped overall,” said Tracie Copeland, director of marketing and public affairs for Sweeny Community Hospital. “That’s a very positive sign for us.”
It’s been a long sustained trend downward, CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport CEO Al Guevara said.
“I am happy to share that we have seen a decline in numbers of patients in our hospital with COVID-19,” CHI St. Luke’s Vice President of Patient Care Services Shannon Haltom said via email Tuesday. “Over the last several weeks we have seen a decrease to less than four positive COVID patients per day.”
Sweeny Community Hospital’s rates have not changed, Copeland said.
All COVID-19 patients the Lake Jackson facility is treating are stable, Guevara said.
“Sick enough to be in the hospital, but the severity of disease has been less than what we’ve seen in weeks past,” he said.
However, he implores the community not to let their guard down.
“Congratulations to the work that’s been done, but don’t take that as ‘We’re in the clear,’” he warned. “If people relax and let their guard down, I think that could lead to a spike.”
With Labor Day weekend in the rearview, officials will be watching to see whether a spike occurs.
“Of course we’ll be watching — we’ve watched the numbers daily,” Sebesta said. “We’ve handled all the spikes thus far.”
Healthcare officials are prepared.
“It certainly is always a risk or a possibility that there could be a spike,” Haltom said in her email. “However, we are fully prepared to care for our community in the event that occurs.”
County officials added 72 new cases of COVID-19 to the dashboard Tuesday.
Pearland saw the greatest number and only double digit occurrence of new cases with 34. In Alvin, officials reported nine new cases, followed by eight in Iowa Colony and seven in Manvel. Five new cases were reported in Lake Jackson, while Freeport, Clute and Richwood each saw two new cases. Angleton, Sweeny and Jones Creek each saw one.
Of those, one was a nursing home employee, and one was a nursing home resident.
“I have one … employee from The Landing at Watercrest in Pearland,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “In Alvin, we have one Laurel Court resident to go with the 25 from yesterday.”
Sebesta did not know the gender or age range of the Laurel Court resident, he said.
Across age ranges, the greatest number of new cases reported Tuesday was for people in their 30s (14), followed by 12 new cases reported among people in their 20s and among people in their 50s. Eleven people in their 40s were reported to have tested positive for the virus, followed by adolescents under 20 years old (9), children under the age of 10 (7), people in their 60s (4), people in their 70s (2) and one Pearland man in his 80s or older.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Tuesday’s report also included one case that was transferred out of county jurisdiction, and 239 recoveries.
“We’re following the new standards that have been put out and that is leading to good, solid recovery numbers,” Sebesta said.
Tuesday’s new cases bring the county numbers to 9,055 total reported cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,255 cases are active and 6,702 have recovered. There have been 73 fatalities, and there are 25 cases considered probable. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.