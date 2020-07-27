Another day of COVID-19 cases topping 100 put Brazoria County at more than 5,000 reported cases of the virus since the outbreak began.
The county topped four digits for the first time June 17, notching 1,019 cases following 49 reported that day to add to the running total. Things sped up in July. There were 2,003 cases on record as of July 2, 3,021 reported July 12, 4,019 reported July 19 and Monday’s 130 new cases put the total at 5,048.
Monday’s statistics also included two nursing home patients, one at Country Village Care in Angleton and one at Lake Jackson Healthcare Center, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Sebesta characterized Monday’s numbers as relatively clean compared to some other reports for other days, considering there were zero reports from nursing home and prison workers. There were also 86 recoveries and no deaths to report.
Pearland paced county municipalities with 29 confirmed cases, followed by Angleton with 26, Freeport at 15, Lake Jackson with 14 and Alvin with 12. There were six in Iowa Colony and Manvel, four in Brazoria and Clute, three in Richwood, two in Bailey’s Prairie, Danbury and Jones Creek, one each in Brookside Village, Oyster Creek, Rosharon, Sweeny and West Columbia, and none in Bonney, Damon, Demi John, Holiday Lakes, Liverpool, Sandy Point and Surfside Beach.
Most cases by age range came from people in their 20s, of which there were 29 cases. There were 22 cases among people in their 30s, 18 with people in their 40s, and 17 cases each among those in their 50s and 60s.
There were 14 cases among people aged 10-19, five among people aged 80 or older, and four cases each among those in their 70s and younger than 10.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
