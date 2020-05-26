A Windsong Care Center employee and a Lake Jackson woman were part of 10 positive COVID-19 cases announced by Brazoria County Tuesday afternoon.
Alvin and Pearland were tied for the most reported cases Tuesday with four each, according to county data.
Alvin residents included boy and girl teenagers, a boy younger than 10 and a woman in her 20s, the county data shows.
Pearland residents were women in their 30s, 60s and 40s and a man in his 50s, according to the data.
A Lake Jackson woman in her 20s and a Manvel man in his 30s also tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced
The county now has 853 positive cases with 387 remaining and 447 who recovered. Seven people were are classified as probable cases and 12 people have died from COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Unfortunately I have covid-19 as well. I got it from Houston and came down here merely to sell my car and be gone in a day. Unfortunately sometimes things happen in blood is not bigger than water and I got stranded here. In doing so I see that the coronavirus makes a person very much marginalized as well as ostracized and seen as a monster. having the coronavirus has a very scary situation especially for me a person whom is pretty much homeless at the moment. God bless you all and for all the people who've been negligent in this situation for me I hope and pray in the lord's name that no one is affected.
