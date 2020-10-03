LAKE JACKSON — Public works staff members are working rotating 12-hour shifts, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., then from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to flush the city’s water system.
“It’s really all in a day’s work,” Linda Criqui said.
She has no idea when her next day off will be.
Criqui and her Lake Jackson coworkers, along with utility workers from Houston, Pearland and other agencies, have been working nonstop since they got the call to help Sept. 26. That was the morning Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo announced three out of 11 samples taken throughout the city tested positive for the initial genetic material of Naegleria fowleri, a rare brain-eating amoeba.
The preliminary positive results came from a fire hydrant, a hose bib at the home of 6-year-old Josiah McIntyre, who died from the amoeba Sept. 8, and from a storage tank below the city splash pad where he played in late August.
“I’m a resident of Lake Jackson, so you gotta take care of your home,” Criqui said.
Flushing the system by opening fire hydrants — the city has more than 800 — will help push old water out of the system and pull in new water, which is coming from city wells and has been treated with free chlorine.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found 14 of 54 samples taken throughout the city tested too low for required disinfectants, or chlorine residuals, on Sept. 26. The required threshold is 0.5 parts per million of chloramine, and the city had some as low as 0.16 parts per million.
To see the results with locations, visit bit.ly/2GxB8hU and click the link titled “Public Water Supply Data from Lake Jackson Locations.”
The possible presence of the amoeba required the city to start the free chlorine conversion process — on the recommendation of the CDC — which uses free chlorine instead of chloramines, or a mix of chlorine and ammonia. Since this conversion is not in conjunction with the Brazosport Water Authority, the city has to shift to 100 percent well water, instead of about 50 percent, so BWA’s chloramines don’t become a food source for the free chlorine water.
The strain on the city’s system from only using well water and flushing fire hydrants put the city in Stage 4 water conservation. Residents cannot wash their cars, water their lawns or fill pools among other restrictions.
The system needs to get up to 0.2 parts per million of free chlorine to get off of the current boil-water notice, Mundo said, which has to confirmed by TCEQ testing. TCEQ is putting together a plan to test for chlorine residual levels and bacteria to get the city off the boil water notice, he said.
There is not have a firm timeline for when that will happen, but officials are working as quickly as possible to make it happen.
After that, they will keep working to get the chlorine levels up to 1.0 parts per million, which they must hold for 60 days to ensure the amoeba gets out the system, per CDC standards. The city will remain in Stage 4 water conversation throughout the process, so residents can hopefully water their lawns sometime in December, Mundo said.
Some homes are exposed to higher chlorine levels than others, since the chlorine has to spread throughout the entire system. Residents should treat their bodies and health as if they were exposed to a pool for a long period of time, Interim Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth said.
Anyone who is more comfortable using bottled water can definitely do so and the city will continue giving it out for free, she said.
And public works employees will keep working, even though they are tired and away from their families.
“I’m sure they miss me, but they understand,” Criqui said. “Something’s gotta get done.”
