One day after the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since the end of March, Monday’s report saw a sharp increase to the highest single-day total in Brazoria County since April 1.
Most of the 84 new cases Monday were confirmed infections, with only three listed as probable. That diverts from the recent trend that saw a heavy share of probable cases. About 38 percent of the new daily cases announced over the last seven days were probable.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
“It’s common for Sundays to be a low (case count) day,” Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said. “The numbers just come in a little slower on Sunday so that low number can be a reflection of that.”
Two deaths were reported Monday — a Brazoria woman in her 70s and an Iowa Colony woman in her 60s.
The county also announced 158 recovers, reflecting a two-day total as recoveries routinely are not included in Sunday’s report.
Pearland had the largest number of residents test positive in Monday’s cases with 26 and Alvin had 15 confirmed with one probable case. The rest of Brazoria County had seven or fewer new cases each.
Twenty-seven of Monday’s cases were attributed to residents under the age of 20 — almost one-third of the total — while only four confirmed are 60 or older.
While more young people tested positive for COVID-19 in Monday’s report, health officials said they could not speculate why a trend is happening based on only one set of data.
“Trends are found when looking at several data points, over extended periods of time,” said Cathy Sbrusch, director of public health services for the Brazoria County Health Department. “That being said, we cannot at this time speculate why there are more ‘young-age’ cases than ‘older-age’ cases. However, at this time, our main consideration would be that the county’s over-age-65 population has a higher vaccination rate.”
Just more than 72 percent of the county’s 65-plus population has received at least one dose of vaccine with 61 percent listed as fully vaccinated. By contrast, 30.4 percent of residents over the age of 16 have received both doses of vaccine.
More than 1,000 of the county’s 35,269 total cases remain active with 33,339 recoveries listed. A little more than 1 percent, or 405 have died, and 435 were probable.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
