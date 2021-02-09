ANGLETON — Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta will continue to push for substantial COVID-19 vaccine allocations for the county, according to a news release Monday afternoon from county spokeswoman Sharon Trower.
The 10,000 vaccines allotted to Brazoria County during the past week were half of the 20,000 Sebesta had requested from state officials, the release states. Additionally, it was a one-time allotment comprising vaccines that were not used by long-term healthcare facilities.
The doses were distributed to the Brazoria County Health Department, the Kelsey-Seybold facility in Pearland, Community Health Network, UTMB Angleton-Danbury and Sweeny Community Hospital, the release states. Throughout the county, each organization administered the vaccine to those in Phases 1A and 1B.
“Partnerships from top to bottom have been phenomenal through this whole process of requesting, receiving and dispensing the COVID-19 vaccine,” Sebesta said in the release. “The county will continue to partner with providers to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of those that want it.”
Phase 1A or 1B, which includes anyone who provides direct care to patients, is over 65 years old or is over 18 years old with at least one chronic medical condition.
County officials reported 150 new cases of the virus Monday, along with 377 recoveries. Two of the new cases are from tests given more than two weeks ago, Trower said via email.
One-third of the new cases were reported in Pearland (51). New cases were also reported in Alvin (17), Angleton (14), Lake Jackson (13), Freeport (nine), Manvel (eight), Brazoria (six), Iowa Colony (five), Richwood (four), Sweeny (two), and Brookside Village, Clute, Hillcrest Village, Jones Creek, Liverpool, Oyster Creek and Sandy Point (one each).
Every age group saw multiple new cases added to their respective tallies Monday: five people in their 70s and in their 80s; six children; nine adolescents; 12 people in their 60s; 21 people in their 20s; 25 people in their 40s and in their 50s; and 28 people in their 30s, according to the county dashboard.
Fourteen probable cases were also included in Trower’s email. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Probable cases are not included in the city or age group breakdowns on the county dashboard.
None of the new cases were linked to senior care facilities or to the county jail, Trower said in her email.
Brazoria County has had 28,879 reported cases of COVID-19 in all, of which 3,076 are active and 1,484 are probable. There have been 24,032 recoveries and 287 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The vast majority of people recover.
