ANGLETON — Brazoria County has started to receive its 10,000 vaccines allocated from state officials this week.
Due to an excess of vaccines in some places, Texas officials are reallotting 126,000 doses to counties that need more doses, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“Not all of the healthcare workers took the vaccine, so the state took back those vaccines and pushed them into counties that have been underserved,” Sebesta said. “We are also allocated by the number of beds we have and not all of the beds are full and some are told not to take the vaccine for whatever reason.”
UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury campus, the Kelsey-Seybold clinic in Pearland and Community Health Network are other facilities to receive reallocated allotments, according to state data.
“Community members who registered on the risk-based waitlist at utmb.edu/covid-19/vaccine/waitlist have been notified to log in and register for their appointment time,” spokeswoman Tonya Visor said. “UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus received 5,000 doses, allocating an appropriate portion of their received doses to both Brazoria County Health Department and Sweeny Community Hospital.”
Community Health Network plans to host events from 8 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday in Lake Jackson and Alvin to distribute its doses, Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
More details about the events will be made available today, she said.
Sweeny Community Hospital would also receive some of the county’s allotment to “maintain a presence West of the Brazos.”
COVID clinics are located in Pearland, Lake Jackson, Alvin and Angleton.
Sebesta did not confirm appointments were all booked but based on previous trends; he expects that they were gone, he said Tuesday evening.
An estimated 21,239 people —5.7 percent — have received the first shot and 6,163 — 1.6 percent — received the second shot, according to the COVID Act Now dashboard.
The site also reports the 14 staffed adult ICU beds are currently filled, according to the site.
Pearland led Tuesday’s report of 244 cases with 47 residents testing positive, followed by 23 from Alvin, 17 from Lake Jackson and 14 from Angleton. Nine from Clute, seven from Freeport, six from Manvel, five from Richwood, four each from Iowa Colony and Sweeny, three from Brazoria, two each from Jones Creek and West Columbia and one resident from Liverpool, Brookside Village, Hillcrest Village and Holiday Lakes also came back with positive diagnoses.
Residents in their 40s were the most affected amongst age groups accounting for 23 cases, followed by 22 in their 30s, 21 in their 50s, 19 adolescents, 19 in their 20s, 18 in their 70s and 14 in their 60s. Seven residents older than 80 and four children younger than 10 also reported positive.
Of Tuesday’s new cases, one was a Winchester nursing home resident in Alvin, 12 were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, two cases were transferred out of jurisdiction and 97 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
County officials announced 323 residents had recovered, Trower said in a statement.
With the addition of Tuesday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 27,893 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 3,576 are active and 1,450 are probable. There have been 22,600 recoveries and 267 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
