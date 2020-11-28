ANGLETON — Brazoria County's addition of 143 newly reported COVID-19 cases Saturday marks a more than 15 percent increase over the past week.
With the exclusion of Thanksgiving when no case count was issued by the county, Brazoria County has averaged 122.8 since Nov. 22, a steady spike from the 106.3 average from the previous six days.
The county averaged 72.5 reports from Nov. 10 through Nov. 15, according to county data.
Pearland led Saturday’s report with 43 reported cases, followed by 19 in Alvin, 14 in Lake Jackson and 13 in Angleton, according to county spokeswoman Sharon Trower.
Nine were reported in Manvel, six in Freeport, five in Brazoria, four in Clute, three in West Columbia and Sweeny, two in Iowa Colony and Richwood and one from Damon, Jones Creek and Liverpool.
Among age groups, 30 were in their 50s, 24 were in their 20s, 19 were in their 30s, 17 were in their 40s, 14 were in their 60s and 13 were adolescents. Four older than 80, three, three in their 70s and two children younger than 10 also received positive test results.
The county’s report Saturday also included 17 probable cases and 55 recoveries. Forty cases were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and two were transferred out of county jurisdiction, Trower said.
No positive cases were reported in nursing homes or the county jail, Trower said.
Saturday’s additions bump up the county totals to 13,927 reported cases, of which 1,653 are active and 328 are probable. There have been 11,777 recoveries and 169 fatalities.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.