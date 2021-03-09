Older Brazoria County residents, along with those in more vulnerable Black and Hispanic neighborhoods, can get some help navigating the internet to register for a COVID-19 vaccination, beginning with a Wednesday event.
Community volunteers plan to be at Primera Iglesia Bautista from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at 205 S. Parrish St. in Angleton. A second session is planned for 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton.
Gracie Pequeno, a volunteer who is leading the effort, said she came up with the idea after trying to get her own father registered to receive a vaccine.
“My dad is 70 and it’s all online,” she said. “All I could think was, ‘My dad can’t do this.’”
Signing up for a COVID vaccine has at times been a technical and frustrating process, even for many consider themselves to be tech-savvy, Pequeno said.
Volunteers will use the vaccine portal created by the Community Health Network because it seems to be the most simple and user-friendly, she said. The goal is to register as many people as possible by getting out into the community where those struggling to get vaccinated live.
“Especially in the outlying areas, it’s harder for them to come in,” Pequeno said. “The more we can get out there and get people registered, the sooner we can get back to some kind of normalcy.”
After this weekend, more registration events are planned March 20 in Rosharon and March 27 at a location to be determined.
Meanwhile, Brazoria County announced four more COVID-related deaths in its daily report.
The deaths include a Bailey’s Prairie man in his 60s, a Brazoria man in his 70s, a Brazoria man in his 60s, and a West Columbia woman in her 60s.
There are 95 new cases as of Monday, including 47 males and 48 females. Three of the cases are from tests run more than two weeks ago. There are also 45 probable cases reported and 226 recoveries. One case transferred out of the county
By age group, those in their 40s had the most confirmed infections with 10, followed by those in their 30s with nine, 20s with seven, those in their 60s and teens with six each, 50s with five, children under 9 with four, residents 80 and older with two and those in their 70s with one case.
Geographically, Pearland led with 13 cases, Lake Jackson with eight, Freeport with seven, Angleton with six, Alvin and West Columbia with four each, Liverpool, Jones Creek and Richwood with two each and Iowa Colony with one.
The numbers give the county a total of 32,443 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,719 confirmed active, 29,606 recovered, 779 probable and 339 deaths.
A probable case means those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
