ANGLETON — The Angleton Wildcats won their first district title in five seasons Friday with a convincing 45-7 victory against Fort Bend Kempner at Wildcat Stadium.
Angleton won the district outright courtesy of tiebreaker wins over Fulshear (7-1) and Manvel (7-1).
The Wildcats (7-1, 8-2) scored the game’s first 42 points, racked up 346 yards of offense and saw senior running back Deseahn Thomas reach the end zone four times Friday night.
The win marks Angleton’s sixth straight. The Wildcats will host either Houston Madison or Houston Sterling at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Class 5A Region 3 bidistrict game.
Thomas scored three of the Wildcats’ four touchdowns, beginning with a 9-yard score with 9:30 left in the opening quarter. Thomas then cashed in from 3 yards out on Angleton’s possession to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead with 5:11 left.
Adrian Ewells hit Kariyen Boniaby Goins for a 17-yard touchdown pass 39 seconds later, and Thomas opened the second-quarter scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Backup quarterback Reagan Cade got in on the action with a 1-yard scoring pass to Ernest Rodriguez, and Thomas scored the fourth and final time on a 24-yard scamper with 6:17 left to play in the third quarter.
Kicker Shaun Neibert’s 23-yard field goal was the game’s final points.
Thomas ran nine times for 83 yards as six Wildcats carried the ball at least once. Ewells had four carries for 37 yards, and Elijah Simmons had 29 yards on two carries.
Ewells finished 10-of-18 passing for 142 yards and a score, and Cade was 3-for-4 for 13 yards and one touchdown, and his interception returned for a score were Kempner’s lone points in the game.
Boniaby Goins caught five passes for 50 yards, and Aaron Grear had 55 yards on two catches.
Angleton’s defense limited the Cougars (1-7, 1-9) to 163 yards.
