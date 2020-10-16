ANGLETON — The volume of coronavirus cases at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus remains steady and low despite 707 Texans entering hospital care statewide in the last week.
Hospital spokeswoman Tonya Visor has not noticed a change in activity despite the statewide increase in hospitalizations, she said.
“Nothing out of the ordinary,” Visor said. “No high numbers or increases.”
The county infection rate still remains high, with 33.6 cases per 1,000 residents, accordind to Texas Department of Health and Human Services data. Brazoria County is on par with Harris and Dallas — the top two counties for COVID-19 cases — who report 33.16 and 33.96 cases per 1,000 residents, respectively, the data show.
A large portion of the COVID-19 outbreak has remained in the northern parts of Brazoria County.
Since the pandemic’s beginning in mid-March, 45.5 percent of the county’s positives are Pearland and Alvin residents. The two cities also have reported 90 deaths — 60.8 percent of the county’s death toll.
The past seven days have seen a slight decrease in average daily cases from a 30.5 average last week and 29.5 average for the past seven days, despite 44 new infections being reports Friday, according to county data.
Pearland and Alvin residents again were leaders in residential cases Friday afternoon, with 14 and 11 residents reporting as positive, according to county data. Manvel followed with five of Friday’s total reports. Lake Jackson and Brazoria had three, Angleton with two and one each from Iowa Colony, Clute, Freeport, Sweeny and West Columbia, the county dashboard shows.
Adolescents were the most affected age group, recording 11 cases. Nine people were in their 20s, seven were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, five were in their 30s, three were in younger than 10 and two in their 70s also tested positive.
Three of the 44 cases are from tests administered more than two weeks ago.
County officials also reported 42 people recovered from the virus and one positive was probable.
No deaths, nursing home or Brazoria County jail cases were among the new cases, according to the county’s daily report.
County cases are closing in on another milestone at 10,947 infections among residents. Of those, 622 are still active with 15 as probables, 10,161 recoveries and 148 fatalities, according to county numbers.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
