SWEENY — Sweeny Community Hospital is running another COVID-19 vaccination clinic, with the new one set for administration of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine type.
The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to noon April 9 in Suite H of the hospital’s medical office building. People who would like to receive the vaccine need to register at is.gd/sweenyvax040921.
Sweeny received 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week — the Texas Department of State Health Services will release today the vaccine allocation for next week.
The county’s COVID dashboard will not be updated over the Easter holiday with health department employees taking Friday through Sunday off to spend time with their families. Throughout the past year, County Judge Matt Sebesta said the health department has only had four days off during the 13 months of the pandemic as they work to monitor and update Brazoria County’s cases.
“They have been rock stars throughout this,” Sebesta said. “They are going to take a few days off to celebrate Easter and everything it means to them.”
COVID-19 numbers in Brazoria County are around where they were in mid-November, according to county data. The county dropped to fewer than 1,300 active cases Wednesday.
There were two deaths along with the 142 new cases, according to the county’s Thursday infection report, breaking a string of a dozen days of cases being in double digits. The seven-day rolling average is at 65 cases per day.
The deceased were an Alvin woman in her 60s and a Manvel woman in her 90s. There were also 86 recoveries and 40 probable cases.
Pearland led cities with the most cases at 22, followed by Angleton with 13, 12 each for Alvin and Lake Jackson, nine in Freeport, six each in Clute and Manvel, four each in Liverpool and West Columbia, three each in Brazoria and Sweeny, two each in Brookside Village and Jones Creek, and one each in Danbury, Holiday Lakes, Iowa Colony and Richwood.
There were 17 cases among people in their 30s, followed by 16 cases each among people aged 10-19 years and those in their 20s, 14 cases among people in their 40s, 12 cases among children aged nine and younger, 11 cases among people in their 50s, 10 cases among people in their 60s, four cases for those in their 70s and two cases among people aged 80 years and older.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
