ANGLETON — Although 68 county residents were announced as positive Wednesday evening for COVID-19, only 27 were from tests conducted during the past two weeks, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Backlogged test results were still coming in from local labs, Sebesta said he concluded.
“Majority of the last week’s cases are coming from the backlogging,” Sebesta said. “Forty-one of those tested were administered more than two weeks ago.”
Pearland led municipalities with 21 residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus followed by Alvin with 14, according to county data.
Six new cases were reported in Angleton, Clute and Manvel, four were reported for Lake Jackson, and three were reported in Iowa Colony and Richwood. Freeport, Sweeny, Brookside Village, Liverpool and Oyster Creek each added one new case to their respective tallies.
The greatest number of new cases was reported among people in their 20s (18), closely followed by people in their 30s (13) and people in their 40s (10). Among adolescents, there were seven new cases, followed by six among people in their 50s and 60s. Four new cases were reported for children younger than 10, and three new cases were reported among people who were older than 80. One person in their 70s was also reported to test positive.
Five residents and one employee from Alvin’s Laurel Court nursing home were included in Wednesday's report, Sebesta said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
County officials also reported 87 residents recovered and one case was transferred out of county jurisdiction.
Altogether, Brazoria County has seen 9,893 cases of COVID-19 since the middle of March. Of those, 2,104 are active while the majority, 7,700 people, have recovered. There are four cases considered probable, meaning that those people are showing symptoms and are linked to others who have received positive tests. There have been 85 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
