The number of recoveries announced Tuesday dwarfed the number of new cases as Brazoria County’s retreat from the coronavirus continues.
The 151 recoveries were six times the 25 new cases announced by the county. Of the new cases, just over half of them — 13 — were probable.
The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Of the probable cases, three were reported in Pearland, two in Manvel and Alvin and one each in Iowa Colony, Brazoria, Hillcrest Village, Richwood, Freeport and Clute.
Four of the new confirmed cases were reported in Pearland and three were listed as Lake Jackson residents. Sweeny, Richwood, Freeport and Iowa Colony each had one confirmed case.
Since March 14, 2020, there have been 35,985 COVID-19 cases reported in Brazoria County. The number of active cases has fallen once again with 773 currently confirmed and the number of recoveries has risen to 34,390.
The routine disparity between recoveries and new cases has lowered the count of active infections by about 500 in the last month and more than 1,000 since March 5.
There are 405 probable cases, and 417 county residents have died, with the latest fatality — a Liverpool man in his 60s — added to the total Tuesday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
