ANGLETON
With the federal income tax filing deadline extended to June 15 for Texas filers, organizations including the AARP and the United Way of Brazoria County can offer further free tax assistance to anyone uncertain of their filings.
The United Way of Brazoria County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program already experienced brisk activity before the Internal Revenue Service’s announced extension Feb. 22. The IRS granted the longer filing period because of Winter Storm Uri and the extended power outages it produced.
VITA has provided advice for low-income, disabled and limited English-speaking taxpayers for the past 15 years, and United Way Community Engagement Director Jennifer Ford expects 2021 to be one of its most successful years yet.
“This year, so far, volunteers have filed 74 returns, bringing in $133,024 in refunds, which is great,” Ford said. “I think this is going be one of our biggest years yet for our tax program.”
The program offers walk-in and scheduled appointments at the Brazoria County Dream Center, 792 Brazosport Blvd. S. in Clute, Ford said. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
A full schedule through March is available at www.uwbc.org with more site dates upcoming for the following months, Ford said.
Call 979-849-9402 to confirm appointments or visit www.uwbc.org/financial-stability for information.
Equally popular is the AARP Tax-Aide program offered annual at Brazoria County Library System branches, attracting residents such as Amparo Aponte, who appreciated the volunteers’ fast, helpful and reliable process.
“They are good,” Aponte said. “I’ve been doing it for about three or four years. I don’t really get that much because I’m a part-time worker, but it’s nice they look over it.”
Aponte was one of 20 people signed up for Monday’s session at the Angleton library. Ed Barrios led his group of volunteers to address every taxpayers’ questions and concerns.
“They just come and we interview them to understand the paperwork they brought us and to be sure they brought us everything we are going need, paperwork-wise,” Barrios said. “Once they are gone, we will scan all of their documents and put them in a file folder so they (tax counselors) can open up and read. When they are finished, they tell us and we do a quality review here. Every single return has to have a quality review to be sure we don’t make any mistakes. We print and ask the customer to come back and review it.”
Freeport resident Sylvia Rubio never had issues filing her taxes but wanted them to be read over with “a fine-toothed comb” for assurance.
“I heard about it and I wanted to try it out,” Rubio said. “I never had a problem doing anything with my taxes. It’s just free and I just wanted to make sure I do everything correctly.”
The winter storm also allowed AARP officials to extend appointments through the remainder of April, Barrios said.
“I think we got enough response that we can go ahead and do it,” coordinator Howard Phillips said.
Residents can sign up for an appointment at the Lake Jackson, Angleton or Brazoria libraries in 10-minute intervals, Barrios said. The taxpayer is then advised to fill out the two-form packet before their actual appointment to minimize contact, Barrios said.
“We have two people at home that call everybody on these lists to double-check if they are still coming and if they had any questions on their packet,” Barrios said.
The Freeport library is no longer a location after the cold snap caused flooding from burst pipes, Barrios said.
Public Works Director Lance Petty anticipates the library will be up and running again in about eight weeks.
“We had a busted pipe in the ceiling and then there was about 4 inches of water in about three-quarters of the library,” Petty said. “We immediately had the restoration company come out and remove all of the water. They set up the dehumidifiers and everything.”
Petty added repair crews had to remove Sheetrock and will have to replace the carpet and the flooring.
The city has been approved for insurance claims to cover the repair costs and an adjustor will visit to survey the damage the end of this week, Petty said.
Phillips called the move to the Angleton library “a smooth transition,” thanks to the staff.
Volunteers had already adjusted their routines based on COVID-19 regulations, such as staggering appointment times, mask-wearing and the use of glass shields.
“The first week was a learning experience and stressful since it was a change in our process,” Phillips said. “I think we have it under our belt now and things are going smoothly.”
VITA applicants must bring a photo ID, Social Security card, all W-2 and other income forms and any other related documents, Ford said.
Residents who use Tax-Aide must also bring any of their 2019 and 2020 tax forms, know the amounts from their stimulus payments and bring any other tax-related documents to their appointment, Barrios said.
Tax-Aide applicants in Southern Brazoria County can call 979-320-9932 for more information. Alvin or Pearland residents have a separate phone line at 281-506-4951.
