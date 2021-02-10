LAKE JACKSON — The news of a respected local pediatrician’s struggle with severe effects from COVID-19 drew an outpouring of prayers and concern this week.
Dr. Gerald Bottenfield of Bottenfield Pediatrics released a video Monday through his practice’s Facebook page.
“I know that many of you know that I haven’t been in the office since early January,” Bottenfield said, sitting in a rocking chair and holding his dog, as an oxygen tank helped his breathing. “The reason is, I’ve had a pretty extensive case of COVID pneumonia. I’ve been home the last week from the hospital. Every day, I’m improving and progressing in the right direction, and I’m looking forward to being able to come back to the office and doing what I love, hopefully by March 1.”
He thanked members of the community for their prayers, and his staff for their efforts in continuing to provide care for local families.
Attempts to get in touch with Bottenfield directly were unsuccessful.
Literally hundreds of prayers and well-wishes came in for the doctor from both current Brazoria County residents and those who moved away.
“Our family has fond memories of all the office visits between the twins and our youngest son,” said Jennifer Huseby Zetah, who now lives in Minnesota. “I still remember having to ask you to write a note for day care when the twins were about 9 months old that said something to the effect that they could go back because yellow snot (does) not mean they are contagious — especially since they were on antibiotics.
“We still laugh about that note periodically and the twins will be 21 years old next month. We really missed having you as their doctor when we moved out of state.”
COVID-19 remains an extremely dangerous virus. Tuesday’s report from Brazoria County Public Information Director Sharon Trower showed two more COVID-related deaths — an Angleton woman in her 60s and a Richwood man in his 70s.
More people receive their vaccinations every day. As of Sunday, 26,566 county residents, or 7.1 percent of the population, received their first vaccine dose. Around 2.7 percent, or 9,935 county residents, received their second dose, according to Covid Act Now.
Hospitalizations also have started to creep higher again, according to Covid Act Now, with a seven-day average of 36 reported Feb. 4, and increase from 33 a week earlier. The next update is expected Thursday.
There were 142 new COVID cases Tuesday, along with 215 recoveries and 61 probable cases. Twenty-six of the 142 cases came from tests that are more than two weeks old, and one of the cases is a resident of the Sweeny House nursing home.
Pearland had 33 cases, followed by 13 in Manvel, 11 in Alvin, nine in Iowa Colony, three each in Angleton and Brazoria, two in Holiday Lakes, and one case each in Brookside Village, Hillcrest Village, Lake Jackson, Richwood and Sweeny.
There were 15 cases among people in their 20s, 12 cases each among those in their 30s and 40s, 10 cases each among people aged 10-19 years and those in their 50s, nine cases among people in their 60s, seven cases for children aged 9 years and younger, and six cases among those in their 70s. There were no cases reported among people aged 80 years and older.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
