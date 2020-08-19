Brazoria County eclipsed 60 deaths outside of prisons with the deaths of a Pearland man in his 70s and a Pearland woman in her 50s, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The man was a resident at Creekside Alzheimer’s Special Care Center while the woman was not in a care facility, Sebesta said.
Despite the additions, the county’s death rate stays low comparatively to the state — Brazoria County is at .08 percent, while Texas is at 1.8, according to Texas Health and Human Services data.
Officials also reported Wednesday 79 residents tested positive for the virus — the fifth consecutive day of reporting fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases.
“It is a good thing,” Sebesta said.
The spread was through the county with Pearland leading with 13 reported positives. Freeport followed with 12, then Alvin and Angleton at 11, according to county data.
Eight reside in Manvel while six Lake Jackson residents were also positive for the novel coronavirus.
Three of the cases involved Clute residents. Richwood, Sweeny and Damon added two residents each, and Liverpool, Danbury, Rosharon, Sandy Point, Brookside Village, West Columbia and Iowa Colony each had a lone resident receive a positive test result.
Among age groups, residents in their 30s were the most affected, totaling 14 of the Wednesday cases. Adolescents and people in their 20s followed with 13 each, then people in their 50s with 10.
Eight people in their 60s, six in their 70s, four older than 80 and three younger than 10 also were newly infected, according to county data.
Of the new cases, two were Brazoria County jail inmates, one each resided in Alvin’s Laurel Court nursing home and Creekside Alzheimer’s Special Care Center and four were Cypress Woods Care Center residents in Angleton.
The new infections announced daily by the county are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
County officials also reported 38 residents to recover from the virus Wednesday.
Of the 7,535 cases in the county, 3,946 are considered active and 3,499 have recovered. There are 29 cases considered probable and 61 people with COVID-19 have died.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
