ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the highest number added to the county dashboard in a single day since Sept. 11.
Just two of the cases were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said by email.
While the greatest number of new cases was reported in Pearland (22), three other municipalities also saw double digits added to their tallies: Lake Jackson (17), Alvin (16) and Angleton (13). The next-highest number was six, reported among Clute residents, followed by five new cases in Manvel and in Brazoria, four each in Danbury, Richwood and Freeport, three in Sweeny, two in West Columbia and one in Bonney.
Every age range was affected by the cases reported Monday, and six saw double digits, according to the county dashboard. The greatest number of cases was 18, reported among adolescents and people in their 30s, followed by 15 cases among those in their 50s, 12 cases among those in their 20s, 11 among those in their 60s and 10 among those in their 40s. Nine cases were reported among people in their 70s, followed by six children and three people in their 80s or older.
Monday’s additions bump up the county totals to 12,667 reported cases, of which 1,078 are active and 177 are probable. There have been 11,253 recoveries and 159 fatalities.
Eighty-two of the active cases, or 7.61 percent, have also been reported by Brazosport, Angleton, Danbury, Columbia-Brazoria and Sweeny ISDs.
Nearly half of those are included on Brazosport ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard. Twenty-two of the 40 cases in the district are student cases: seven at Brazoswood and six at Brazosport High Schools; three at Freeport Intermediate and two at Madge Griffith Elementary; and one each at Polk Elementary, Velasco Elementary, Lanier Middle and Clute Intermediate Schools. The remainder are staff cases: four at Brazosport and three at Brazoswood High Schools; three at Velasco Elementary; two non-campus staff members; and one staff member at each Beutel Elementary, Freeport Elementary, Brazos Success Academy, and Clute, Freeport and Lake Jackson Intermediate schools.
With 11,442 students and 1,860 staff members in Brazosport ISD, the rates of infection are about 0.19 percent and 0.97 percent, respectively.
As of Friday, Angleton ISD has 20 active cases, of which 16 are students, according to the district breakdown. There are two students at Rancho Isabella and three at Frontier Elementary Schools, four at Angleton Junior High and eight at Angleton High School who have tested positive for COVID-19. A staff member at Southside and two staff members at Westside Elementary Schools, and one at the CATS/PACE Academy, account for the remaining four cases in the district.
With 6,736 students and 1,039 staff members, the rate of infection is about 0.24 percent among students and about 0.38 percent among staff.
There are five cases of COVID-19 in Columbia-Brazoria ISD as of Friday, according to the district’s spreadsheet. Two of those are students at West Columbia Elementary and one is a student at Barrow Elementary; the other two cases are staff members at Wild Peach and Barrow Elementary Schools, respectively. With 2,873 students and 471 staff members, about 0.10 percent of students and about 0.42 percent of staff are affected.
In Sweeny ISD, three students and two staff members at Sweeny Junior High School are positive for COVID-19, out of 509 students and staff members in all, totaling a percentage of about 0.98. Neither the elementary nor the high school are affected, according to the district breakdown.
As of Friday, there were nine students and three staff members in Danbury ISD who had tested positive and were quarantined, Superintendent Nancy Sandlin said. Seven of those students go to Danbury High School while the other two attend Danbury Middle School. Of the staff members, two work at the high school and the third is a middle school and high school staff member, she said.
“Two of the staff members are back today,” Sandlin said Monday.
Eleven probable cases and 44 recoveries were included in Monday’s data, Trower said in her email. None of the cases were linked to nursing homes, but one was for an inmate of the Brazoria County jail, she said.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
