Texas’ increasing role as a presidential battleground state hit another gear during the past week when President Donald Trump said the state’s COVID-19 numbers are evidence the country is rounding the corner on the virus.
However, the same day, the state government announced the highest levels of new cases and hospitalizations in two months. Also Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered 460 medical personnel, equipment and a mobile medical unit to deal with a spike in and around El Paso.
Abbott, though, chose not to mandate the wearing of face coverings at polling stations. He’s also been wary to mention his COVID response while he campaigns across the state on behalf of state House Republicans. He hasn’t held a public briefing on the pandemic in more than a month.
Meanwhile, in Brazoria County, there were 29 new cases Saturday, one of which is more than two weeks old, and one of which is from a resident at the Colonnades at Reflection Bay in Pearland. There were also 55 recoveries.
Overall, the county has 11,224 reported cases, 10,415 recoveries, 151 dead and 18 probable.
Of the new cases, Pearland led with 13, followed by three each for Angleton and Clute, two each for Freeport, Iowa Colony and Sweeny, and one each for Alvin, Danbury, Manvel and Richwood.
Among age groups, there were seven cases among people in their 20s, five cases each among those in their 40s and 50s, four among people in their 30s, three among those in their 70s, and two each for those aged 10-19 and in their 60s.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
