ANGLETON — A Windsong Care Center resident was among seven Pearland residents and 11 people in the county to test positive for COVID-19, Brazoria County announced Thursday afternoon.
Pearland residents included a man in his 40s, a girl under 10, three women in their 40s, one in her 30s and one more than 80 years old, according to county data.
An Iowa Colony boy under 10, a Freeport woman in her 60s and two Manvel women in their 20s and 40s also were announced as positive Thursday.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons did not record a single case in Brazoria County for the second consecutive day, according to county data.
Only one person was announced as recovered
The county is now at 816 total positive cases with 388 active and 408 to have recovered. Nine people were listed as probable and 11 have died from complications.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
