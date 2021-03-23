ANGLETON — While the 262 recoveries were roughly three times the 83 new COVID-19 cases reported by Brazoria County officials Monday, the announcement of two new deaths bring the countywide toll to 367.
The most recent fatalities are a Pearland man in his 70s and a Liverpool woman in her 90s, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
With 33,542 cases reported in the county in a little more than a year, the fatality rate is about 1.09 percent.
Twenty-one of the new cases Monday were reported in Pearland, according to the Brazoria County COVID-19 dashboard. New cases were also reported in Alvin (12), Angleton (eight), Clute (six), Lake Jackson (six), Freeport (four), Manvel (three), Richwood (three), Sweeny (two), Damon (one) and West Columbia (one).
At least one new case was added to each section in the “Cases By Age Group” box on the dashboard, but those in their 20s, 30s and 40s were the ones who saw the addition of double-digit numbers — 19, 18 and 12 new cases, respectively. Making up the rest of the new cases were two children, nine adolescents, three people in their 50s, two people in their 60s, and one person each in the 70s and 80s age groups.
Trower shared news of 16 probable cases, none of which are reflected on the age or area breakdown boxes on the county dashboard, which is typical. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Fourteen of the newly confirmed cases are more than two weeks old, and two cases transferred out of Brazoria County jurisdiction, Trower said.
Three of Monday’s 83 cases are linked to the Brazoria County jail, she said.
Of the county’s 33,542 reported cases, 1,536 are active, a percentage of about 4.58, and 657 are probable, which is about 1.96 percent. The recovery rate is highest: 30,982 people, or about 92.37 percent.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
