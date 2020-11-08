Brazoria County reported 43 new coronavirus cases Sunday and area COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased almost 4 percent from the previous day, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Brazoria County largely falls within Trauma Service Area R, which also includes Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange counties.
Area R COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity were at 10.86 percent Saturday and 7.04 percent Sunday, according to state data, a 3.82 percent decrease. In the area Sunday, there are 284 available hospital beds, 13 available ICU beds, 241 available ventilators and 124 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
Of the county’s 43 reported new cases, 11 came from Pearland. Six cases each came from Angleton and Alvin, and three cases each came from Manvel and Iowa Colony. Two cases each came from Brazoria and Bonney. One case each came from Lake Jackson, Clute, West Columbia and Danbury, according to Sunday’s county-provided data.
Ten of the cases were among people in their 20s, and seven cases each were among people aged 10 and 19 and people in their 30s. Five cases were found among those in their 50s, and three cases each were in children under the age of 10, as well as those in their 60s. Two cases each were found among people in their 40s and people in their 70s, county data stated Sunday.
No deaths, nursing home or Brazoria County Jail cases were reported Sunday, according to county Public Information Officer Sharon Trower.
There were also six probable cases and one case Sunday came from tests administered more than two weeks ago.
Probable cases include people who are showing symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household, as well from antigen tests that provide “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person exhibits symptoms or has been in close contact with a positive case.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Coronavirus cases reported in the county tally Sunday at 12,055 reported cases, 10,950 recoveries, 158 deaths and 73 probable since the first case reported in the county, mid-March.
Overall in Brazoria County, 53.08 percent of cases reported are from females and 46.92 percent of cases reported are from males, according to data from the county Sunday.
Fatalities reported statewide on Sunday are 57.8 percent male and 42.8 percent female, according to data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.