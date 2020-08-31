ANGLETON — Officials continued to announce fewer new cases of COVID-19, adding 59 to the Brazoria County dashboard on Monday. Two new deaths also were reported.
Both were men in their 70s, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“I just hate seeing deaths,” he said. “That’s the absolute worst part of this.”
Officials also announced 111 recoveries.
“That is what we want to see,” Sebesta said.
The greatest number of new cases was reported in Angleton, with 22. Pearland saw half that number. All other municipalities with new infections saw single-digit additions: seven in Lake Jackson, six in Alvin, four in West Columbia, two each in Freeport, Clute and Manvel, and one each in Richwood, Danbury and Jones Creek.
Monday’s report included cases across all age groups. People in their 30s provided 14 additions, the highest number of new cases. Ten new cases each were added among people in their 40s and their 50s, while eight new cases were announced for people in their 20s and in their 60s. Four adolescents under the age of 20 were included in Monday’s report.
The youngest people to see positive test results Monday were a Clute boy and an Angleton girl, both under the age of 10, while the oldest were in their 80s: a woman in Pearland and a woman in Alvin. A Lake Jackson woman in her 70s rounded out the county’s report Monday as the only person in that age group to be included.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Monday’s cases included 11 inmates of the Brazoria County jail, Sebesta said.
Of the 8,470 cases of COVID-19 recorded for the county since the middle of March, 3,070 cases remain active and 5,305 have recovered. Twenty-seven cases are still considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting symptoms of the virus and are linked to others who have tested positive. There have been 68 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.