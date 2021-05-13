ANGLETON — As the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to diminish, the virus has claimed three more lives in Brazoria County.
A Brazoria man in his 60s and a Pearland man and woman, both in their 80s, have become the most recent casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the daily report from county spokeswoman Sharon Trower.
Trower’s report included 52 new cases, of which 31 are probable and 21 confirmed, and 72 recoveries. None of the new cases are linked to tests administered more than two weeks ago.
Two of the confirmed cases were children: a Manvel girl and an Angleton boy. An adolescent in Lake Jackson and one in Pearland, both boys, were added to the county dashboard, and two cases were among those in their 20s: an Iowa Colony woman and an Alvin man.
Two cases were reported among Lake Jackson women in their 30s. Four women — one in Alvin, three in Pearland — and three men — one in Clute, two in Pearland — in their 40s were reported positive for COVID-19.
Among those in their 50s, a Lake Jackson woman and an Angleton man were reported newly positive; the rest of the new cases were men in their 60s: one in Alvin and three in Angleton.
Cumulatively, 36,330 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Brazoria County during the past 14 months. While 34,896 people have recovered, 610 cases remain active and 425 people have died. There are 399 cases which remain probable, not confirmed.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
