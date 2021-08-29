ANGLETON — Northside Elementary School will be closed Monday as the number of students and staff with active cases reached a critical threshold, Angleton ISD announced Sunday.
“We have been monitoring the active cases of COVID-19 in our district, and we have seen a rise in positive cases at Northside Elementary,” a statement on the district’s website reads. “Currently, six staff members and 18 students have tested positive at that campus.”
While the raw number of positive cases are similar to other schools in the district, Angleton ISD Public Relations Director Hanna Chalmers said it is not the number itself that closed Northside but rather a percentage based on the school’s population.
“We look at the dashboard and a number of other factors in deciding how to handle each school,” she said.
Parents who have not already notified the school of a child’s positive test, a student showing symptoms or if they had close contact with a person with COVID, are encouraged to call the school Monday. The school can be reached at 979-864-8006 and four staff members will be on hand to answer phone calls. Parents can email Principal Alicia Howell at ahowell@angletonisd.net if they can’t get through by phone to provide the requested information above.
An accurate count of cases is part of the district’s plan to make decisions on actions for each school, Chalmers said.
“The school nurse will be at campus tomorrow to test any student or staff member who would like to be tested for COVID-19,” Chalmers said. “We are not requiring students to be tested tomorrow, but if parents would like to take advantage of a free test for their child, they are welcome to come and get tested.”
The district’s announcement stated the campus will be deep-cleaned while the building is closed.
An update on the situation at Northside Elementary is expected Monday afternoon as district staff continues to monitor the situation. As of Sunday night, no other schools in the district will be closed Monday.
“We will assess the situation at Northside tomorrow morning and will announce further action for the campus tomorrow afternoon,” Chalmers said.
The district Friday updated its COVID protocols as the number of cases affecting Brazoria County residents 190 and younger continues at a high level.
Starting Monday, no outside visitors, including parents, will be allowed into school buildings beyond the reception area without an appointment. The rule also applies to the administration building.
To make an appointment, visitors can call 979-864-8000. District hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
According to information on the district's COVID dashboard, a total of 122 students and 19 staff members across the district are listed as active cases.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.