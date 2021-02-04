An expanded COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan announced by the White House and retail pharmacies is expected to make obtaining the vaccine easier in some states — including Texas.
Demand is still expected to outstrip supply for some time to come, though.
“Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient and familiar manner,” Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health, said in a statement Tuesday. “This is particularly true for underserved communities, which have been a focus for us throughout the pandemic.”
While it will be next week before pharmacies receive their doses, Community Health Network will have 2,000 to administer this weekend, split evenly between drive-thru vaccination efforts in Lake Jackson and Iowa Colony.
Preregistration is required through the nonprofit’s website, mychn.org. The sessions will be from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Brazos Mall, 100 Oyster Creek Drive in Lake Jackson, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Freedom Field, 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd.
Those seeking vaccinations must be eligible under Phase 1A or 1B, which includes anyone who provides direct care to patients, is over 65 years old or is over 18 years old with at least one chronic medical condition.
There are an estimated 38,000 doses headed to 70 CVS locations throughout Texas as part of this initiative next week, but the company has yet to identify which 70 stores will get those doses. They are part of a 1 million-dose national distribution to pharmacies announced Tuesday by the White House.
Registration for vaccination through a CVS store will begin around Tuesday, and spots should continue to come available as vaccine shipments arrive. Injections are set to begin at the select stores Feb. 11.
People seeking the vaccines at a CVS location will need to make an appointment beforehand either through CVS.com, the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling 800-746-7287.
A number of Texas retailers with pharmacies — H-E-B, Kroger, Walgreens and Walmart, among others — also are part of the vaccine expansion.
“Right now, we’ve had a week or so where the county was the only one that got it,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “This week, it got spread around between UTMB, (the Community Health Network), the county and Kelsey-Seabold Pearland. The more opportunities people have to get a vaccine, the better, and that’s where I’ve been from Day One. We’ve got close to 130 providers in Brazoria County — let them all get some vaccine to get into people’s arms that want it.”
The expansion should help Brazoria County communities west of the Brazos, which have limited options presently.
“That’s why it’s real important we start working with Sweeny Hospital to start allocating some of our doses so that there would be an opportunity for people west of the Brazos,” Sebesta said. “I can’t thank Sweeny enough for working with us on that, and all the partners out there, all the providers.”
About 21,800 county residents had received their first shot of vaccine so far, according to data compiled by Covid Act Now, which equates to about 5.8 percent of the county’s population. Of those, 6,379 also have received the second dose of the vaccine, meaning about 1.7 percent of county residents are considered fully vaccinated.
Less than than 0.001 percent of those who have received the first dose have experienced a severe adverse reaction, none of them deadly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The daily report on COVID-19 activity in Brazoria County carried with it the seriousness the virus continues to pose. Six more deaths locally are attributed to the virus — an Angleton man in his 40s, a Clute woman in her 60s, a Danbury man in his 70s, a Pearland man in his 70s, an Alvin woman in her 80s and a Freeport woman in her 80s.
There were 296 new COVID cases reported Wednesday, which include 164 probable, and 37 of the new cases come from tests that are more than two weeks old. One of the new cases came from a resident at Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pearland.
Pearland led all municipalities with 48 confirmed infections, followed by Alvin with 21, Manvel with 19, 10 in Freeport, nine in Lake Jackson, six in Angleton, four in Iowa Colony, three each in Clute, Danbury and Sweeny, and one each in Brazoria, Holiday Lakes, Jones Creek. Liverpool, Oyster Creek and Richwood.
People in their 40s led all age groups with 28 cases. There were 21 cases among people in their 20s, 20 cases among people in their 30s, 16 cases each among those aged 10-19 years, those in their 50s and those in their 60s. For children aged nine years and younger, there were eight cases, followed by six among people in their 70s and one among people 80 years and older.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The vast majority of people recover.
COUNTY MADE DRIVE-THRU inoculations POSSIBLE
Community Health Network’s drive-thru inoculation clinics Friday and Saturday are possible because Brazoria County gave 2,000 vaccine doses it received this week to Community Health Network, spokeswoman Penny Pabst said.
“One thousand doses are going to Brazos Mall in Lake Jackson and 1,000 are going to Freedom Field in Iowa Colony,” Pabst said. “The events are by appointment only, so people need to know that they must register as soon as possible in order to reserve their spot. We still cannot accept any walk-ups until further notice.”
Pabst is thankful that Community Health Network is partnering with County Judge Matt Sebesta in distributing the vaccine, she said.
“Judge Sebesta with the county was able to procure them and allot them to us, for which we are so grateful,” Pabst said.
“The county is happy to be partnering with CHN to get vaccines distributed throughout the county,” Sebesta said in a news release Wednesday from the nonprofit. “I will continue to work with state officials to push for more allocation of vaccines to be designated to Brazoria County providers.”
To register for the vaccine or to learn more, visit mychn.org/covid-19-vaccine.
For up-to-date information, visit Community Health Network’s social media pages, according to the release.
